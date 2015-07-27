Manquillo completes Marseille move

Javier Manquillo has completed his loan switch from Atletico Madrid to Marseille, with the deal including an option to make the move permanent.

It was announced on Friday that an agreement had been reached for the acquisition of the full-back and he arrived in France to finalise matters on Monday.

"I am very happy to sign for a club like Marseille," Manquillo told the club's official website. "So far, everything is going perfectly well.

"We all know Marseille are a big club. They are one of the biggest clubs in France, if not the biggest. That is what motivated me to come here."

The Spain Under-21 international spent last term on loan at Liverpool but struggled to make an impact in the Premier League.

His two-season deal was terminated early by mutual consent, with the 21-year-old revealing he had "not enjoyed all the desirable minutes for my growth in football".