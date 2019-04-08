Manuel Pellegrini wants reunion with striker to bolster West Ham's attack

The pair previously worked together at Manchester City and the Chilean is understood to want a reunion in London.

The Express says that West Ham failed with a bid to land the 33-year-old in January but will knock on the Serie A side’s door again this summer.

Pellegrini’s side are said to be willing to offer a two-year deal worth £165,000 per week to convince the Bosnian to return to England.

Everton are also interested in a move for the two-time Premier League winner, but Dzeko’s preference to live in London could give the Hammers the edge.

The former Wolfsburg striker has scored seven goals in 26 Serie A games for the Giallorossi this season.

