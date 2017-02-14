Maradona won't forgive Bauza for meeting Icardi

Diego Maradona will not forgive Argentina coach Edgardo Bauza for meeting up with Mauro Icardi at Inter.

The 23-year-old is yet to feature for his country under Bauza, who visited the San Siro club this month and has confirmed Icardi could be considered for selection.

Maradona has labelled Icardi "a traitor" for marrying Wanda Nara, the ex-wife of former Sampdoria team-mate Maxi Lopez.

Bauza has denied claims his ongoing exclusion is down to a friendship between captain Lionel Messi and Lopez, but the 59-year-old's stance on the issue has not impressed the iconic Maradona.

Asked if he forgives Bauza for meeting Icardi, Maradona told Clarin: "I do not. I will not talk to [Bauza] anymore.

"It is his [Icardi's] life. I do not care, but for me he does not exist. There are things that are not done and are not forgiven.

"I want to see Bauza ask Messi if he wants to eat at Icardi's house, or if Icardi can eat at the houses of Messi, Kun [Sergio Aguero], or another national team player after what happened with Maxi Lopez."

Maradona, who coached his country between 2008 and 2010, does not think about what it would be like to play alongside Messi, but would have enjoyed teaming up with him as well as Mario Kempes and Gabriel Batistuta.

"I do not dream about that because I live in reality," he said.

"Messi is having a great career, Mario was a phenomenon, Bati was an animal and (Claudio) Caniggia another phenomenon. I would put them all on my team."

Carlos Tevez left Boca Juniors for Shanghai Shenhua in a big-money move in December, but Maradona, a supporter of the Buenos Aires giants, harbours no ill feeling towards the striker.

Asked if he believes Tevez will return to Boca down the line, Maradona said: "I think so. But what he did, we would all do.

"If any player was offered what Carlitos was offered, would they say no? No way. And those who say that he was wrong sleep as easy as Tevez."