Freddy Adu was tipped to become the USA’s greatest ever player when he emerged as a teenager, but things didn’t turn out as he would have hoped.

Adu made his MLS debut for DC United at the age of just 14, and then made his first senior appearance for the USA at 16.

In the mid-Noughties, he was billed as the next Pele, but the hype ultimately fizzled out, as a move to Benfica didn’t go well, then he spent the next decade moving from club to club in various countries.

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Freddy Adu's big regret

Freddy Adu (Image credit: Getty Images)

Adu’s 17th and last appearance for the USA came in their 4-2 defeat to Mexico in the final of the 2011 Gold Cup, when he was still only 22.

He also appeared in other major tournaments for the Stars and Stripes, but as the USA prepares to co-host the World Cup this summer, the now retired 36-year-old is left reflecting on the fact that he never made it to the globe’s biggest international event.

Freddy Adu at the Under 17 World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although his USA debut came in January 2006, he wasn’t considered ready to go to that year’s World Cup, wasn’t selected for 2010 and was out of the picture by 2014.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, he admitted that playing at the World Cup was the one dream he didn’t achieve during his career, but wished he did.

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“That was it, yes – that’s an easy yes,” he said, speaking in association with Ivy Casino.

“The Confederations Cup was the closest thing for me. Obviously I played in the youth World Cups and the Olympics, and that was cool, but, you know, the big time, the top, the actual World Cup, that’s the big dog right there.

“The Confederations Cup in South Africa was the closest tournament that I was in, but it was too bad that I didn’t play at a World Cup, yes.”

There will be more from Adu about his career in FourFourTwo soon.