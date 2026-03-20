Tottenham Hotspur to recall Antonin Kinsky after major injury blow in relegation run-in: report

Antonin Kinsky of Tottenham Hotspur leaves the pitch after being substituted off in the 17th minute against Atletico Madrid

Tottenham may be without first-choice stopper Guglielmo Vicario for a number of weeks between now and the end of the season.

Vicario is to undergo a hernia operation, according to reports in Italy, which will leave him sidelined for a couple of weeks. It is for this reason, they claim, he has been left out of Gennaro Gattuso's Azzurri squad this month.

As a result, Kinsky is set to reprise his role as Spurs custodian, and could do so as early as this weekend at home to Nottingham Forest.

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Vicario sidelined for weeks in relegation battle blow to Spurs

Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spurs have likely timed the procedure for March's international break, allowing the Italian as much recovery time as possible without missing crucial Premier League fixtures.

Medical experts consider 'a full recovery and clearance for strenuous activities' from a hernia operation to be within the four-to-six week range, meaning Vicario could be out until late April or early May.

Kinsky's return to the lineup will be of some concern to Spurs supporters after the young goalkeeper's display versus Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last week.

The 23-year-old who signed from Czech club Sparta Prague last year, made his competition debut at the Wanda Metropolitano but was substituted during the first half having conceded three times.

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Two of the Czech goalkeeper's concessions were a direct result of errors he had made on the ball.

Spurs boss Igor Tudor does also have fellow back-up stopper Brandon Austin at his disposal but it is not known whether the Croatian will trust in the 27-year-old given his limited senior experience.

Austin has made only three first-team appearances for Spurs, all of which came last season, and just one in the Premier League.

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Tottenham appear to have turned a corner in the past week, drawing late on against Liverpool at Anfield before defeating Atletico in their Champions League round of 16 second leg.

Whilst Spurs ultimately went out on aggregate, their exploits in Europe were reason for encouragement heading into the final eight games of the season.

Currently, Tottenham (30 pts) are one point above the relegation zone and are aiming to avoid the drop along with the likes of Leeds United (32 pts), Nottingham Forest (30 pts) and West Ham United (29 pts).