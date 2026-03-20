Is Robin Roefs injured? Injury latest on Sunderland goalkeeper ahead of Newcastle clash
Robin Roefs has missed Sunderland's last three games in all competitions and remains a doubt for clash against Newcastle
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Robin Roefs could be unavailable for Sunderland's clash with local rivals Newcastle.
The Dutchman has missed Sunderland's last three games due to injury and would be a noticeable miss for the Black Cats at the home of their greatest rivals.
He will be itching to return to the squad for this weekend's game which is arguably their biggest of the season, travelling to St. James' Park for a Premier League match for the first time since 2016.Article continues below
Is Robin Roefs available to face Newcastle?
Roefs has impressed for Sunderland in his debut Premier League season at just 23-years-old.
He has played 28 times, conceding 34 goals whilst keeping eight clean sheets as Sunderland continue to impress on their return to England's top flight.
Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris is set to face the media before Sunday's clash on Friday afternoon where he will no doubt clear up the current status of Roefs.
The Sunderland Echo have predicted that Melker Ellborg will continue between the sticks but suggested if fit, the Dutch goalkeeper would return to the side.
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"If Robin Roefs is able to play then Sunderland will be very keen to get him in the side. However, at this stage we don't know if he has yet returned to training from a hamstring issue and so his inclusion remains very much in doubt."
It will be a nervous wait for Sunderland fans who currently hold bragging rights after a 1-0 win in the fixture earlier this season thanks to a Nick Woltemade own goal.
In FourFourTwo's view, whilst it would be good to have Roefs back, Ellborg has shown he can hold his own in the Premier League so it wouldn't be disastrous should he start.
Sunderland can go above Newcastle into the top half with victory at St. James' Park on Sunday lunchtime.
The Magpies have traded places with the Black Cats for much of the season but ahead of the game it is currently the Geordies sitting in ninth place, while Sunderland sit back in 13th.
Earlier this season, a Nick Woltemade own goal decided the contest between these two teams at the Stadium of Light.
Ewan is a freelance writer and social media manager who has worked for The Athletic, GOAL, 90min and OneFootball. From Gelsenkirchen to Riyadh, he has covered some of the biggest games in football in his three years in the industry.
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