Is Reece James injured? Fitness update on injury-stricken Chelsea star

Chelsea player Reece James has been hit with another injury setback

Reece James is set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up another injury.

The right-back had managed to stay relatively injury-free this season, and is in contention for an England call-up to the 2026 World Cup, but his preparation has taken a hit.

He missed the return leg of Chelsea's Champions League tie with Paris Saint-Germain this week and fans of the Blues are already eagerly awaiting his return.

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How long is Reece James sidelined for?

Chelsea player Reece James (Image credit: Getty Images)

James had missed just five games across all competitions before his latest setback.

He's been involved in 27 Premier League games this season, the second-most of his career, contributing two goals and five assists as Chelsea hunt a second consecutive season in the Champions League.

Reece James of Chelsea celebrates after his corner is deflected by Piero Hincapie against Arsenal in the Premier League (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

However, he will be sidelined for several weeks following an injury to his hamstring, the 10th of his career.

The injury occurred just days after he signed a new six-year contract at Stamford Bridge, after which he said: "My body is feeling good."

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Manager Liam Rosenior confirmed he will miss the trip to Everton, and suggested he may not be fit immediately after the international break.

In his pre-match press conference, he said: "We’re going to look more at Reece more after the international break. It’s not serious but there’s something in his hamstring we’re going to look at it after the break."

Before facing PSG, Rosenior hinted the timeline for return could be "weeks," but his latest update will provide some hope that it won't be an extended spell on the sidelines.

Chelsea player Reece James (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea will be hoping he can play a part in the run in towards the end of the season, with huge clashes against Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool on the horizon.

James will be hopeful to regain some fitness ahead of the World Cup this summer. With Thomas Tuchel as manager of the England team, he looked in-line to start at the tournament, but his injury opens the gap for someone to impress in the upcoming international games.

Chelsea face Everton in the Premier League next.