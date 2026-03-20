Republic of Ireland World Cup 2026 squad: Heimir Hallgrímsson's latest selection ahead of the play-offs

The Republic of Ireland World Cup 2026 squad is shaping up, as with what they hope will be two qualifying play-offs ahead of them this month, the Republic of Ireland are within touching distance of World Cup 2026.

Heimir Hallgrimsson's team must negotiate a tricky trip to Prague for a play-off semi-final against Czech Republic. The winner will face Denmark or North Macedonia at home for a place at World Cup 2026, and will join the other World Cup squads in North America.

Whichever team makes it through won't be among the favourites at the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico in the summer but getting there is the be all and end all of their spring international breaks.

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The Republic of Ireland earned a spot in their UEFA play-off path by finishing second in qualifying Group F. Troy Parrott's sensational hat-trick in Budapest ensured that the Boys in Green clinched second ahead of Hungary.

Ireland won half of their qualification matches and will need to improve that run rate over the course of the next two games. If they can beat the Czech Republic, their reward will be home advantage in Dublin with a finals berth up for grabs.

Hallgrimsson's goal is to take Ireland to their first World Cup finals since their famous and indeed infamous participation at World Cup 2002. Almost a quarter of a century on, a return to an expanded tournament is so close they can taste it.

The Icelandic manager's squad this month is made up almost entirely from players in the Premier League and EFL, the exceptions being Parrott of AZ and Celtic defender Liam Scales.

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Squad

Republic of Ireland World Cup 2026 squad: The March selection

GK: Caoimhin Kelleher (Brentford)

GK: Mark Travers (Everton)

GK: Josh Keeley (Luton Town)

DF: Seamus Coleman (Everton)

DF: Robbie Brady (Preston North End)

DF: Dara O'Shea (Ipswich Town)

DF: John Egan (Hull City)

DF: Nathan Collins (Brentford)

DF: Ryan Manning (Southampton)

DF: Liam Scales (Celtic)

DF: Jake O'Brien (Everton)

DF: Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers)

DF: James Abankwah (Watford)

MF: Jason Knight (Bristol City)

MF: Alan Browne (Middlesbrough)

MF: Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion)

MF: Finn Azaz (Southampton)

MF: Jack Taylor (Ipswich Town)

MF: Bosun Lawal (Stoke City)

MF: Harvey Vale (Queens Park Rangers)

FW: Adam Idah (Swansea City)

FW: Troy Parrott (AZ)

FW: Chiedozie Ogbene (Sheffield United)

FW: Sammie Szmodics (Derby County)

FW: Johnny Kenny (Bolton Wanderers)

Fixtures and results

Fixtures

March 26, 2026: Czech Republic vs Republic of Ireland, Fortuna Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

Recent results