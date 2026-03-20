Liverpool reveal major anti-Manchester City and Chelsea strategy: report

Liverpool's owners FSG have walked back plans to enter the multi-club ownership model.

Fenway Sports Group has confirmed plans to buy a second club when Michael Edwards returned to the Reds in 2024.

They looked to follow in the footsteps of Manchester City and Chelsea's owners, but plans have been shelved after almost two years.

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Liverpool's owners shelve plans for multi-club ownership model

John Henry, one of the owners of Fenway Sports Group (Image credit: PA Images)

The multi-club ownership model is not new, and has been increasingly used by executives of Premier League clubs, usually for development pathways to broaden and deepen scouting networks.

FSG are believed to have admired that, while also viewing it as a commercial opportunity, and they were actively looking to buy a club for the last two years.

Richard Hughes, Arne Slot and John W. Henry look on after Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions (Image credit: Getty Images)

FourFourTwo understands up to 25 clubs were analysed as part of Liverpool's attempt to buy a second club, including Bordeaux, Getafe and Malaga.

The Athletic have confirmed that plans to enter the multi-club membership model have been shelve, with no suggestion that they will be revived anytime soon.

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When Edwards returned to Liverpool, it seemed that FSG entering the multi-club ownership model was almost guaranteed. He said: "It was vital for me that, if I did return, it had to be with renewed vigour and energy. In practice, this means having fresh challenges and opportunities.

“As such, one of the biggest factors in my decision is the commitment to acquire and oversee an additional club, growing this area of their organisation. I believe that to remain competitive, investment and expansion of the current football portfolio is necessary."

Recent rumours have suggested that Liverpool's current sporting director Richard Hughes, who was hired at the same time as Edwards returned, may be joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal at the end of the season, suggesting the halt in the multi-club ownership may have deeper reasoning at Anfield.

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes (Image credit: Getty Images)

FSG boast an impressive portfolio of sports teams currently. Alongside Liverpool they own MLB side Boston Red Sox, NASCAR’s RFK Racing, TGL’s Boston Common Golf and NHL side Pittsburgh Penguins.

They are currently in the process of selling the Pittsburg Penguins for a fee in the region of $1.7 billion, pending approval from NHL's board of governors.

Liverpool are next in action in the Premier League against Brighton.