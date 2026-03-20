Manchester United star given huge international boost as early England squad revealed: report

Thomas Tuchel announces his England squad for March 2026 fixtures today and is expected to issue an eyebrow-raising recall.

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is in line to return to the Three Lions' setup after almost a two-year hiatus, as per Sky Sports.

Mainoo rarely featured for his club side earlier this season, seemingly frozen out by former Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim. However, since the appointment of interim boss Michael Carrick, Mainoo has come to the fore once again, playing regularly at Old Trafford.

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Tuchel believes the 20-year-old's performances warrant a recall to the national team setup, which will serve as a huge shot in the arm for Mainoo's World Cup chances.

This month is the final international window before the tournament begins in June and typically is viewed by managers as an opportunity to make final decisions on who will and won't make their eventual squad.

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"Kobbie Mainoo expected to be included in Thomas Tuchel England squad later this morning. First time the [Man United] midfielder has been called up under Tuchel", Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett posted on Friday morning.

Mainoo's last appearance in an England shirt came in September 2024, under interim Three Lions coach Lee Carsley.

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The Manchester United midfielder started England's European Championship Final defeat to Spain in July 2024 but fell out of the Three Lions' reckoning due to limited gametime at club level in the intervening period.

Tuchel's midfield options during the most recent international window back in November 2025 included several fellow Premier League stars but it is expected one or more will drop out to accommodate Mainoo.

England midfielders, Nov 2025: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Alex Scott (Bournemouth), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace).

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Since Carrick's interim appointment at Old Trafford, Mainoo has made nine league starts with Manchester United winning seven and drawing one of those matches. Mainoo has also registered two assists during that time.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Mainoo's recall is only good news for England. The Manchester United youngster is a very talented player who many deemed to have been unfairly overlooked by Amorim and is clearly in-form at present.

Players with prior international experience, particularly of the latter stages of major international tournaments, who are coming into form as the season reaches a climax is a huge positive as theoretically Mainoo will carry his recent displays for Manchester United into his outings with England at the World Cup, should he make the squad.