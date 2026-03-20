Is Sandro Tonali injured? Latest on Newcastle United midfielder after injury scare

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali limped off against Barcelona in midweek

Sandro Tonali could be unavailable for Newcastle's clash with local rivals Sunderland.

The Italian started at the base of midfield for the Magpies in their defeat to Barcelona as they crashed out of the Champions League.

He limped off with an apparent hip injury which could add to Newcastle's injury woes in midfield.

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How long could Tonali be sidelined for?

Sandro Tonali receiving some treatment (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tonali has been impressive for Newcastle in recent weeks, especially in their 2-1 win over Manchester United with 10-men.

He was withdrawn just before the hour mark in Barcelona, with apparent discomfort in his hip/groin area, and Eddie Howe has provided an update on his situation.

“We will wait and see on Sandro, it is maybe not as bad as first feared,” he said in a pre-match press conference.

“We will see how he is today and make a decision closer to the game.”

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The news will come as a relief to Newcastle fans, and the fact they are not in action for two more days gives him an extended recovery time ahead of a crucial match in their season.

In FourFourTwo's view, whilst Howe may be tempted to throw Tonali straight back into the action, due to the tempo and aggression of the Tyne-Wear clash against Sunderland, it may make sense to preserve him for later in the game.

The Black Cats are likely to set up at St. James' Park intent on frustrating their hosts having enjoyed similar success recently at Elland Road.

Sandro Tonali has impressed in midfield for Newcastle this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sunderland do have one of the poorer away records in the Premier League this season, scoring a meagre eight goals across 15 matches.

However, the Wearsiders have been able to clinch three victories on the road, which is more than Leeds United, Burnley and Wolves have managed.

Newcastle, meanwhile, will hope to build on their eight home league wins this term with a first Premier League victory over their arch rivals since 2011.