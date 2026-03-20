How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United: free streams & TV details as Red Devils meet their modern-day Premier League bogey team

Watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United today as Champions League hopefuls United look for a first win in six against the Cherries, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Hot on the heels of a vital win over Aston Villa, Michael Carrick and Manchester United are heading for the south coast with hopes of tightening their grip on a Champions League place.

The third-placed Red Devils moved three points clear of Villa and a win at the Vitality Stadium could even start to put some pressure on Manchester City. The team in second don't play a Premier League fixture this weekend.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United for free

In the United States, you can stream Bournemouth vs Manchester United with YouTube TV's 10-day free trial which gives access to USA Network.

Outside the US? Access your free trial with NordVPN — find out more below.

Watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Bournemouth vs Manchester United is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

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Watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United in the UK

Bournemouth vs Manchester United will be an 8:00pm kick-off in the Premier League and can be watched live on Sky Sports.

It will be available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports To get Sky Sports you either need to arrange a TV package, either direct through Sky for £35 per month, or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, NowTV is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99. Read more Read less ▼

Watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United in the US

In America, Bournemouth vs Manchester United will be shown on USA Network.

USA Network are broadcasting Bournemouth vs Manchester United in the US. To watch the game, you will need a cord-cutting service, such as YouTube TV, Sling TV or Fubo. YouTube TV would be our recommendation with their free trial giving you access at no cost to the live stream. Read more Read less ▼

How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport You'll need a base Stan subscription (AU$12 a month) and also the the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month), so $32 a month. That's for a rolling streaming plan with the ability to stop at any point. Read more Read less ▼

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Bournemouth vs Manchester United: Premier League preview

Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth continued their recent form against United in December. Having won two and drawn two of the previous four meetings, the Cherries needed a late Eli Junior Kroupi equaliser to salvage a spectacular 4-4 draw.

Both teams led in that topsy-turvy Old Trafford classic and both have significantly improved their league positions in the three months since.

United are up three places from sixth, while Bournemouth have climbed from 13th to 10th despite losing the scorer of their first goal in the reverse fixture during the January transfer window.

Four draws in a row have slowed their roll but Bournemouth remain on the fringes of the fight for what would be a first-ever European place.

Tickets

Get VIP Bournemouth tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Bournemouth hospitality provides a polished experience in the intimate Vitality Stadium. Guests access the Cherry Orchard Restaurant for gourmet three-course dining (even including a breakfast option for early games!), premium padded seating, and a welcome drink. The package also includes half/full-time refreshments and an official programme. Read more Read less ▼

Man United are on the up. A frustrating defeat to Newcastle United notwithstanding, they've been flying since Carrick was installed as interim head coach.

They've won seven and drawn one of the other eight matches on Carrick's watch, a run that includes wins over Arsenal, Manchester City and Villa – the top three upon his appointment.

With City playing in the Carabao Cup final this weekend, United have a chance to close the gap between third and second to just four points. Their city rivals will have a game in hand but Carrick, you'd think, will settle for asking them a question.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

FourFourTwo's prediction

Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United

After a 4-4 earlier in the season, we're expecting goals in Dorset too.