Marc Overmars confirms possibility of Ajax partnership with Barcelona

Barcelona are in discussions with Ajax over a potential collaboration between the two clubs.

Ajax director of football Marc Overmars told Voetbal Zone that the Eredivisie outfit could agree a deal which would see Barcelona send some of their young players to the Johan Cruyff Arena on loan.

The Dutch giants have borrowed Isaac Cuenca and Bojan Krkic from the Catalan club in recent years, while Jasper Cillessen moved to the Camp Nou from Amsterdam in 2016.

Frenkie de Jong will make the same move this summer and Matthijs de Ligt has been heavily linked with the La Liga side.

However, Overmars did not comment on whether Barcelona would get first refusal on Ajax players if the two clubs struck up an agreement.

“We know that we are on good terms with Barcelona,” the former Netherlands international said. "Barcelona wants to talk to us, to see if they can loan us players.

"But there is always just one thing to do: we aren't, of course, going to get too many players from Barcelona. We're not a branch of that club. But the plans haven't been developed that far.”

Ajax beat PSV 3-1 on Sunday to move within two points of the Eredivisie leaders.

