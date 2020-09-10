Marcelo Bielsa agrees deal with Leeds ahead of Premier League return

Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed he is staying with Leeds for their first season back in the Premier League.

The Argentinian head coach guided Leeds back to the top flight after a 16-year absence in July but, despite the club insisting a new deal was due, an agreement has not been formally announced.

Bielsa has made quite the impact in Leeds (Tim Goode/PA)

However, speaking to the media ahead of Saturday’s season opener with Liverpool, Bielsa said: “I will be working the next season at Leeds United.”