Marcelo Bielsa disciple linked with vacant Leicester job after Steve Cooper dismissal

Leicester City are on the hunt for a new manager after parting ways with Steve Cooper following Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Chelsea.

Many were left surprised by the Foxes’ decision to sack Cooper, although three defeats in the last four games and 10 points from 12 has hardly inspired confidence.

With questions surrounding the style of play and lack of identity, Leicester will likely be searching for a replacement more in the mould of Enzo Maresca, who left for Chelsea in the summer having guided the Foxes to the Championship title and an immediate Premier League return.

Carlos Corberan on Leicester's radar

And a potentially viable candidate has emerged already. According to journalist Guillem Balague, West Brom boss Carlos Corberan is among the frontrunners for the job.

The Spaniard has impressed with the Baggies, with his side sixth in the Championship table having lost just two of 16 games so far this term.

Corberan has proved himself an adaptable tactician at the Hawthorns, creating a well-organised team that can play in several different ways. Only Burnley (six) and Sheffield United (nine) have conceded fewer goals than West Brom (11) in the second tier.

The 41-year-old, who worked with Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds and has had spells with Huddersfield and Olympiacos, has seen his stock rise at West Brom, where he has overachieved with a modest budget.

Corberan is not the favourite for the Leicester job according to the bookies, though. Former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter is currently the shortest odds to take the vacant role, ahead of David Moyes and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Ex-Coventry manager Mark Robbins is also among the contenders after his unceremonious dismissal from the Sky Blues, while Lee Carsley, Rafa Benitez and Erik ten Hag are considered outsiders.

Corberan’s contract at West Brom could prove to be a sticking point for Leicester. He is tied down until 2027 and reportedly has a buy-out clause of £4 million.

Even if a move to Leicester does not materialise, the future looks bright for Corberan, who has emerged as one of the brightest tacticians in England.