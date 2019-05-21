Marcelo Bielsa is close to making a decision on his Leeds future

Marcelo Bielsa is set to extend his stay at Leeds for another season, report The Daily Telegraph.

The Argentinian's future has looked uncertain since his side's play-off semi-final defeat by Derby last week.

Leeds' failure to secure a place in the Premier League seemed to edge Bielsa closer to the exit door, but the latest reports suggest he will be staying put for the 2019/20 campaign.

The Yorkshire outfit are desperate to end a 15-year absence from the top flight and retain confidence that Bielsa is the man to get them there.

The former Chile boss has held talks with director of football Victor Orta, with further discussions planned for the coming days.

And while Bielsa has yet to confirm that he will remain at Elland Road, club officials are positive about him still being in place on the opening weekend of next season.

