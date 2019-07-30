Marcos Rojo wants to leave Manchester United unless he receives first-team guarantees

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo will look to leave the club unless he is given assurances over first-team football.

ESPN report that the Argentine defender is considering his future after making only two Premier League starts last season.

Rojo missed parts of the campaign with injury and is now determined to play more regularly in 2019/20.

The former Sporting CP defender impressed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during the recent friendly victory over Tottenham.

But with Luke Shaw established as first-choice left-back and United keen to sign centre-back Harry Maguire from Leicester, opportunities could be limited this term.

Rojo has made 113 appearances for the Red Devils since joining the club in 2014.

