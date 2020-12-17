Marcus Rashford hits brace as Manchester United continue perfect away record

Marcus Rashford’s brace helped comeback kings Manchester United overcome Dean Henderson’s early gaffe at former club Sheffield United and continue their 100 cent Premier League record on the road.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side kicked off a crucial run of six matches in 16 days in familiar fashion at the beleaguered Blades, where this season’s run of winning away league games after falling behind extended to a sixth match.

Rashford and Anthony Martial turned things around in a first half that started with Henderson inexpiably allowing David McGoldrick to score, with Rashford extending Manchester United’s advantage at the end of a fine team move early in the second half .

But Chris Wilder’s men threatened a stunning late comeback, with McGoldrick netting his second before Henderson made amends for his early error by producing a superb stoppage-time save to deny Lys Mousset and seal a 3-2 win for the visitors.

Manchester United jump to sixth in the standings – just five points behind leaders Liverpool with a game in hand – after Thursday’s trip to the historically bad Blades at an empty Bramall Lane.

Henderson’s error allowed McGoldrick to score and the home team to dream but yet again Solskjaer’s men rallied, with Rashford following a fine touch with a sweet strike before Martial’s first Premier League goal of the season turned the game on its head in the 33rd minute.

Poor goalkeeping from Aaron Ramsdale allowed Rashford to finish a sublime team move early in the second half but the rock-bottom Blades did not give up.

McGoldrick’s late goal brought a tense finish that would have ended all square was it not for a superb late save from Henderson.