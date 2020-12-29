Marcus Rashford hits last-gasp winner to lift Manchester United up to second

Marcus Rashford’s stoppage-time strike lifted Manchester United to within two points of the Premier League summit with a 1-0 win over Wolves.

The short-handed visitors looked to have withheld a late onslaught but Rashford’s shot in the third minute of time added on took a big deflection off Romain Saiss to leave Rui Patricio wrong-footed and United celebrating a fourth win in five.

Liverpool face Newcastle on Wednesday night but United will retain a game in hand on the champions, with this result adding credence to their own title challenge this term.

Edinson Cavani had earlier seen a strike ruled out for offside.

🤩 @MarcusRashford's injury-time strike seals the 3️⃣ points ✅— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 29, 2020

Leeds claimed their biggest Premier League win in 17 years as they outlined the full scale of the task facing Sam Allardyce with a 5-0 win over West Brom at The Hawthorns.

Romaine Sawyers’ awful own goal was just the start as Leeds put together a first-half highlights reel with fine goals from Ezgjan Alioski, Jack Harrison and Rodrigo.

Raphinha also netted a superb strike in the second half as Leeds recorded their biggest victory in the top flight since a 6-1 win over Charlton in 2003.

I take full responsibility for setting the tone for what went on to be a difficult night for us all to stomach! We have to continue to try and put things right as individuals and as a teams to achieve what we want to this season— Romaine Sawyers (@RomaineSawyers) December 29, 2020

In a week where Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has faced criticism of his tactics, his side made a mockery of that with an incisive display which wiped out their deficit in the goal-difference column and moved them firmly into mid-table.

But the result leaves Allardyce still seeking his first win since taking charge of a side now five points adrift of safety.

Still, West Brom’s situation looks considerably better than that of Sheffield United, who went down 1-0 at Burnley to remain winless in the league heading into the new year and now 11 points adrift of 17th place.

Ben Mee’s first-half header left Chris Wilder’s side with just two points from 16 games, the first top-flight team without a victory at this point on the calendar since Bolton in 1902-03.

A big 𝑾 😎 pic.twitter.com/TnrBiiyc8Z— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 29, 2020

To add to their woes, there were questions over whether the fixture would even go ahead after the Blades reported a new coronavius outbreak at the club before kick-off.

Instead, Burnley fans could celebrate as talk of a takeover gathered pace before kick-off.

The win leaves them five points above the drop zone, but looking like a sound investment at present with only one defeat in their last six.

Arsenal followed up their encouraging win over Chelsea with another three-point haul as Alexandre Lacazette scored within 21 seconds of coming on as a substitute to beat Brighton 1-0.

The Frenchman’s decisive 66th-minute strike moved the Gunners nine points clear of the relegation zone, further easing the pressure on head coach Mikel Arteta.

Beleaguered Brighton remain just two points above the drop zone after failing to end their lengthy wait for a victory at the Amex Stadium.

Southampton, playing without manager Ralph Hasenhuttl as the Austrian self-isolates, took a point from a goalless draw at home to West Ham.