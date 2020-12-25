Margeman: I’m working to get back to full fitness

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Grant Margeman says he will take his time to get back to top form after returning from injury.

The 22-year-old joined the Brazilians in October but only made his debut as a late substitute against TS Galaxy on 15 December.

The former Ajax Cape Town star then made his first start for the club against Golden Arrows but was an unused substitute against Jwaneng Galaxy in the Caf Champions League.

However, Margeman is not rushing into getting a regular place in Sundowns’ starting line as he looks to get his sharpness back.

‘It felt good man being on the pitch for the first time for the club, it is a process though I must just take it one game at a time and I have picked up a few things from the coaches, they like discipline, punctuality, they make everyone feel part of the team, they demand hard work and a lot of focus from all of us,’ Margeman told his club’s official website.

‘The coaches have been giving me some positive feedback from the friendlies I have played so far with the team. I would say the injury affected me a bit because no player wants to join a new club and get injured, but at the moment I’m working to get my full fitness and sharpness back.

‘It’s been amazing since joining the Masandawana family, most of the guys have helped me settle in nicely, everyone has the same goal in the team and I’ve been learning a lot from the senior guys in the team.