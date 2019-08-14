Mario Balotelli looks close to joining new club – and it's not one you'd expect

Brazilian side Flamengo are closing in on the signing of Mario Balotelli, report Corriere dello Sport.

The Italian striker has been without a club since leaving Marseille at the end of last season.

The former Manchester City and Liverpool frontman was linked with a return to the Premier League with West Ham earlier this summer.

However, Flamengo are now in pole position to sign the 29-year-old, with club officials currently in Milan to try to wrap up a deal.

Brescia have not yet given up hope of bringing Balotelli, who grew up in the northern Italian city, back to Serie A.

But Flamengo lead the race for the controversial striker who scored eight goals in 12 appearances for Marseille last term.

The Brazilian outfit are reportedly prepared to offer Balotelli a two-year deal worth £2.78m a season.

READ MORE

Jurgen Klopp took a massive gamble in the transfer window – here’s why

Ranked! The 9 best summer signings in the Premier League

The real 'anti-Guardiola'? Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reaping the rewards of Manchester United's counter-attack