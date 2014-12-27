Marotta: Elusive Coppa on Juventus' wish list

The Serie A leaders will return from the mid-season break in January top of the table and on course for a fourth successive league title.

Massimiliano Allegri's side are also in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League, but Marotta has stressed the importance of winning the domestic cup competition.

Juve have not lifted the cup since 1995 – when they beat Parma 3-0 over two legs – but they are determined to end that drought in 2015.

"Our quest this year is the Italian Cup, the trophy we have been missing for far too long," he told the Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Juve have an obligation to claim a fourth consecutive league title, as we had a duty to join in the second round of the Champions League.

"And I think we have what it takes to reach at least the quarter-finals [in Europe]."

Juve will make their bow in this season's Coppa Italia on January 15 when they face Verona in the round of 16.