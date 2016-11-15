Marotta: Juve always want the best amid Donnarumma links

Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta said the Italian champions always want to have the best goalkeepers amid ongoing links with AC Milan and Italy teenage sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Donnarumma is seen as the heir to Gianluigi Buffon's throne in the Italy and Juventus teams, with the 17-year-old a mainstay in Milan's starting XI since making his debut in October last year.

Milan have continually issued a hands-off warning to any potentials suitors but Marotta was again asked about Donnarumma on Monday.

"Juventus have given many players to the national team," Marotta said.

"In the last 20 years, the national team's goalkeeper has always been Juve's: [Dino] Zoff, Buffon... the history of Juventus is made up of Italian champions and talents.

"Donnarumma? We're not thinking about him. We always want to have the best goalkeepers.

"Today we have Buffon, who will play with us for a few more years, and it's beautiful that he represents everything good about football.

"After that, we'll look around and replace him with someone. Of course, it won't be easy to replace a player like Buffon.

"It's a difficult task, but Juventus' ambition is to find a worthy successor."