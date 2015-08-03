Marotta: Juventus could lose Pogba

Juventus will struggle to keep hold of prized asset Paul Pogba if mega-rich rivals come calling for the France international, says Giuseppe Marotta.

Pogba is one of Europe's hottest prospects after three impressive seasons in Italy, and has been linked with a host of clubs during the close-season.

Barcelona and Manchester City are reported to be leading the chase for his signature, but Juve have so far been able to resist their advances.

In Marotta's ideal world, the 22-year-old will remain with the Serie A champions for his entire career, but the managing director acknowledges they will not be able to compete with some of the figures put in front of him.

"Pogba's future? In modern football the decision of the player is paramount, like with Tevez," he told Quotidiano Sportivo.

"It's obvious that we would like to keep him until he stops playing, but we can't afford to do anything crazy in terms of salaries and some clubs can guarantee twice what we can."