Marquinhos flattered by Barcelona interest

Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos has admitted he feels flattered that Barcelona are interested in signing him, but believes his current club will not allow him to leave.

Barcelona have long been credited with an interest in snapping up the Brazil international and are allegedly keen to lure him to Camp Nou as they continue to rebuild their defence.

The Catalans have already added Lucas Digne and Samuel Umtiti during the close season and are thought to have earmarked Maquinhos as their next transfer target.

Nevertheless, the 22-year-old believes a transfer is unlikely at this stage.

"I am happy that a big club like Barcelona are interested in signing me," Marquinhos told France Football.

"I cannot deny that. We are talking about the biggest club in the world here.

"But I have to keep my feet firmly on the ground because PSG have never been open to selling me. We will see what happens.

"Is the door out of PSG open? No, not really. PSG are not a selling club."

Marquinhos has a contract with the Ligue 1 champions until June 2019.