Marquinhos not ruling out PSG exit

Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos says he will review his situation at the end of the season as speculation over a transfer grows.

The 21-year-old has struggled to usurp compatriots Thiago Silva and David Luiz to force a regular starting spot at the heart of Laurent Blanc's defence this season, having been used intermittently across the back four in all competitions.

The Brazilian has long been linked with a move to Barcelona, while a report in France has claimed that Manchester United have identified him as a key target when the next transfer window opens.

"My future is in Paris? At the moment, yes. But I can only speak of the present," Marquinhos told Le Parisien.

"For now, I'm in Paris. Everyone knows you have to have a reflection at the end of the season. We'll talk about the objectives of the club and of me personally.

"Right now, I try to be professional. I try to work to win my place and to have playing time.

"We'll see how the season will finish. Afterwards, there will be a reflection."

Marquinhos has made a total of 31 appearances for the newly-crowned Ligue 1 champions this season.