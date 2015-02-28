Marquinhos welcomes Man United interest

Marquinhos' agent has previously spoken of an enquiry from United in regards to the centre-back's services.

The Brazilian is having to compete with compatriots Thiago Silva and David Luiz for a place in the starting XI but is taking heart from PSG's apparent refusal to negotiate with United.

"I'm calm, concentrated. I leave all this to my agent," Marquinhos told L'Equipe.

"Before, PSG refused to begin negotiations. They have shut the door. I see this as something to take confidence from.

"It proves PSG count on me but, to be honest, it gives me pleasure to see Manchester United are interested in me. It's validating."