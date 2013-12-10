Marseille to face Reims in Coupe de France
Marseille will face Reims in the last 64 of the Coupe de France after four all-Ligue 1 ties were drawn on Monday.
Elie Baup was sacked as Marseille coach after their loss to Nantes on Friday and sporting director Jose Anigo has been named caretaker boss.
Fifth in Ligue 1, Marseille face a side sitting just two places below them on the table in the Coupe de France.
Fourth-placed Nantes meet top-flight battlers Nice and Bastia will face Evian TG in other ties.
The only other all-Ligue 1 battle is between Rennes and relegation-battling Valenciennes, who are five points from safety.
Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain travel to second-tier Brest, Monaco visit Vannes and Lille face a trip to Amiens.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.