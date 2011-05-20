Marseille focus on securing second spot

Olympique Marseille can still mathematically retain their Ligue 1 title but their home game against Valenciennes is likely to give them the opportunity to secure second spot that will guarantee them a participation in the Champions League's group stage.

"Lille are almost sure to be champions so congratulations to them. But there are still two matches to be played, including Saturday's, that should secure us a participation in the Champions League," coach Didier Deschamps told reporters.

Marseille need one point to make sure they will finish second in Ligue 1.

Striker Andre-Pierre Gignac could undergo surgery on a groin injury, the club said.

"It could happen as soon as possible," Marseille said on their website. "It could be as soon as Monday depending on this weekend's results."

Lille will be crowned champions ahead of Marseille if they draw at Paris Saint-Germain or if they do not get a worst result than the Provence side, who host Valenciennes.

Stade Rennes midfieder Stephane Dalmat was fined 7,500 euros for driving under the influence, judicial sources said.

Dalmat, who had 1.4 grams of alcohol per litre of blood in his system, also lost his licence and had his vehicle seized.

Fifth-placed Rennes host relegation-threatened Nancy.

Lyon defender Dejan Lovren and Nice defender Renato Civelli had their season ended by the French league (LFP) after the LFP's disciplinary committee handed them a three-match ban.

Lovren was banned because he criticised the referee when sent off at AJ Auxerre last week, while Civelli was sanctionned because he picked a second red card in three games.

Supporters groups have called on for a boycott of RC Lens's final home game against Arles-Avignon in a sign of protest against their relegated team.

"The determination and the indulgence of the Lens fans...has not been rewarded," Red Tigers, Kop Sang et Or, North Devils, Galiboys, 12 Lensois and Bollaert Boys said in a statement.

Lens, the 1998 champions, were relegated last weekend.