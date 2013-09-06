Marseille reveal interest in Lukaku

Lukaku was the subject of much transfer speculation on Monday, as Everton and West Brom registered an interest in taking the Belgian forward on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old was also courted by Marseille, though, who eventually settled on the signing of Lille forward Florian Thauvin instead.

Marseille sporting director Jose Anigo confirmed the club were keen on Lukaku, but that a move did not materialise due to the arrival of Thauvin from Lille.

"We already have a good striker with (Andre-Pierre) Gignac," Anigo told French broadcaster RTBF.

"But there was the possibility of having two. Nevertheless, the number one option was to take Thauvin so we stayed on it."

Lukaku eventually moved to Everton in the final hours of deadline day, with manager Roberto Martinez hopeful he can replicate the form he showed at West Brom last season.

In another season-long loan, Lukaku scored 17 goals in 35 Premier League appearances for Steve Clarke's side.