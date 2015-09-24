Martial agent fires back at Wenger claims

Anthony Martial's agent has criticised Arsene Wenger after his suggestion that Arsenal decided not to buy the former Monaco youngster because he was seen as a winger rather than a striker.

Martial arrived at Manchester United on deadline day in a deal that could reportedly rise to £58million – a record fee for a teenager.

The 19-year-old, who has drawn comparisons from some quarters to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, has proved his quality immediately, scoring four goals in as many games for Louis van Gaal's men, including a stunning solo effort on his debut against Liverpool and a brace at Southampton.

And agent Philippe Lamboley has slammed Wenger for only deciding to keep tabs on his client, rather than have the courage to bring him to the Premier League.

"Anthony is a true modern centre-forward. I am surprised by the analysis of Wenger, who has apparently followed him since he was an adolescent," Lamboley told RMC radio.

"But in football there are those who follow players and those that buy them.

"I don't agree [with Wenger] because Anthony scored between 25-30 goals a season when he was in Lyon's youth academy and never played as a winger.

"When he goes wide and then comes central, it's to pick up speed and get away from the centre-backs."