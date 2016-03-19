Martial eyes long Manchester United career

Anthony Martial has no intention of leaving Manchester United any time soon and feels the Premier League is the best competition in the world.

The France international joined United from Monaco at the start of the 2015-16 campaign and has since developed into a key figure at Old Trafford, scoring seven goals in 23 Premier League appearances, while also netting twice in six Champions League games.

Louis van Gaal's men are in danger of missing out on Champions League football next season, but Martial has stressed he is happy to stay in Manchester.

"The Premier League is more physically demanding than Ligue 1. I love English football, it's the best in the world in my opinion, and I hope to stay here for many years to come," the 20-year-old told Sky Sports.

"It's true that the atmosphere here is quite different from the one in France, people live and breathe football here, and that's what I like, every footballer wants to play in the Premier League.

"In France it's easy to know which team is going to win the game, where as in England anywhere you play, you know it's going to be difficult."

Martial has featured in a number of positions in attack this season, playing on the left wing most recently, but he prefers to play as a No.9.

"Foremost I am a striker," he added. "But it doesn't bother me at all which position I play. When I am on the pitch I just focus on helping the team, that's all.

"I just want to help the team, and when I score I am happier, I am a striker and that's how it goes."