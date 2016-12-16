Martial frustrated with Manchester United role

Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial has admitted he is growing frustrated with his lack of gametime this season, but has vowed to fight for his place.

The France international was one of the revelations of the 2015-16 campaign after joining United from Monaco, but has failed to replicate that form this season.

The 21-year-old has started just seven Premier League games under Jose Mourinho and is not happy with his peripheral role.

"It is annoying to be on the bench, it is really annoying," the attacker told SFR Sport.

"But this is a test I have to get through. That's the way things go when you are still developing as a player and it forms your mentality.

"It is difficult because the only thing you want is to get out there and help the team and you cannot do that when you are on the bench. But that is a choice I have to accept.

"I know that the people expect a lot from me, but perhaps they forget that I am still young.

"Everybody can think whatever they want and they can say what they want, that does not change anything for me."