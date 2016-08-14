Martial: I won't win Ballon d'Or so long as 'extra-terrestrials' Messi and Ronaldo are around

Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial dreams of winning the Ballon d'Or, but concedes he is unlikely to realise that goal while Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are still playing.

Messi and Ronaldo have won the last eight editions of the prestigious individual award between them and Martial knows he needs to be more clinical to have any chance of matching the Barcelona and Real Madrid stars.

"I obviously have certain goals, but I would rather keep them to myself. I hope to win titles, though. That is what the people remember in the end," Martial told L'Equipe.

"The Ballon d'Or is still far away. It will be very difficult for any other player to win the Ballon d'Or so long as those two extra-terrestrials [Messi and Ronaldo] are around.

"I might start thinking about it when I round a certain cape. But I still have a lot of work to do. I am not enough of a killer yet.

"I always demand a lot from myself. If I score twice, but also miss two chances, I am not happy. I always want to improve.

"When I get on to the pitch, I want to have fun and enjoy myself. I feel like I am playing football with my friends. Pressure does not get to me. I just love the game."