Martial: Ibrahimovic would be great for United

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has talked up a move for out-of-contract striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, believing the Sweden captain would be a great addition at Old Trafford.

United have emerged as a possible destination for 34-year-old free agent Ibrahimovic, who opted against signing a new contract with French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Ibrahimovic ended the 2015-16 season with 50 goals in all competitions as PSG snapped up all four trophies on offer in France, taking his career tally with the capital club to 156 in 180 appearances.

And France international Martial has welcomed the potential arrival of Ibrahimovic, who is preparing for the upcoming Euro 2016.

"If Zlatan was to come, it would be really good," Martial said.

"He's a great striker, he will bring us experience."

In the meantime, Martial, who is also preparing for the European Championship in France after taking the Premier League by storm in his first season, is relishing the opportunity to work with Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho replaced Louis van Gaal on a three-year deal last week.

"We know that Mourinho is a great coach, one of the best in the world," the 20-year-old added.