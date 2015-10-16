Martial named Premier League Player of the Month

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has capped his impressive introduction to English football by being named the Premier League Player of the Month for September.

Having joined United from Monaco ahead of the transfer deadline - becoming the game's most expensive teenager in the process - Martial marked his debut with a stunning goal in a 3-1 win over rivals Liverpool.

The France international followed that up with a brace on his first start against Southampton, while he was also on target in the League Cup victory over Ipswich Town.

Martial is the first United player to pick up the league's monthly award since Robin van Persie in April 2013, although he was pipped to United's club gong for September by team-mate Juan Mata.

Old Trafford manager Louis van Gaal was unable to make it a United double as Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino was preferred for the league's Manager of the Month award.

Tottenham won all three of their Premier League matches in September, including a resounding 4-1 come-from-behind win over leaders Manchester City.