Martial thanks Solskjaer for taking him to 'next level' after contract extension

Anthony Martial has saluted the influence of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in helping him "take my game to the next level" after signing a new long-term contract at Manchester United.

United confirmed on Thursday that the France international has agreed a new contract to keep him at the club until 2024, while they have the option to extend it by another season.

Martial is enjoying a strong season, having scored eight times in 18 matches after finding himself in and out of the team in the previous two campaigns.

The winger's relationship with former manager Jose Mourinho was said to be particularly fractious, as he reportedly tried to sell Martial in pre-season and routinely left him out of the side last season and the year before.

Although Martial appeared to win Mourinho over before his sacking, playing particularly well at the start of the season, the talented former Monaco attacker believes it is Solskjaer who has moved his game on.

Speaking to United's official website, Martial said: "I am loving my time at this club. From the day I joined I have been made to feel part of the United family and I have been incredibly humbled and overwhelmed by the warmth and love of our fans, who continue to amaze me with their support.

"I would like to thank Ole and his coaching staff for their belief in me and for helping me to take my game to the next level.

"This club is all about winning trophies and I am sure the next piece of silverware is not that far away."

Interim manager Solskjaer may only be at the club until the end of the season, but he is excited about Martial's future with United, convinced the forward is in the right place to make the most of his potential.

"Anthony is one of those naturally gifted players that any coach would love to work with," Solskjaer said.

"For a young man, he has a good footballing brain which, when coupled with his exceptional talent, makes for a player with an exciting future ahead of him.

"This is the perfect club for Anthony to progress his development as a top-class forward and we are all delighted he has signed a long-term deal."