Martial unfazed by prospect of United pressure

Anthony Martial is unconcerned by the pressure associated with his deadline day move from Monaco to Manchester United.

The 19-year-old forward joined United for an undisclosed fee that has been widely reported to make him the most expensive teenager in football history.

As one of the most highly regarded youngsters in the game, Martial will be expected to boost a United attack that has scored only three times in their opening four Premier League games.

The France Under-21 star is apparently unfazed by the prospect.

"I don't feel the pressure. I know there is pressure but I'm ready for it," Martial told MUTV.

"I'm very happy because [United] is a big club in England. I'm very proud. I'm very happy because I worked hard for this and my family is very happy about it.

"I spoke with the coach, Louis van Gaal, and I know that I need to work very hard. It's not easy to speak about myself but I am a very fast player. I hope that everything will go well for me at this club.

"I'm very happy because the supporters are great here. I will be ready when the time comes."

Martial is in line to earn his first senior France cap in either of this week's friendlies against Portugal and Serbia, before a potential United bow at against rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on September 12.