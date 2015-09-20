Martial will have dip in form, expects Van Gaal

Louis van Gaal believes it is inevitable Anthony Martial will experience a dip in form for Manchester United at some stage this season.

The French teenager scored twice to guide United to a 3-2 win over Southampton on Sunday after previously finding the net on his debut against Liverpool last weekend, but Van Gaal has warned people not to expect too much from the 19-year-old.

"When you are 19 years old, you cannot expect consistency," Van Gaal said at a press conference.

"Normally you have dips in form, so I also expect that from him. In three matches, he has shown his talent and that he is at a high level.

"He has shown he can play in our system. He has shown he wants to do that and he can do that.

"His best attribute? That he scores goals of course...

"He's talented. He can improve, but he has a high level of talent and he shows it, and he also shows it under great pressure.

"He has a great start with three goals in three games."

David de Gea was another key performer in United's win over Southampton as he made a sublime save to deny Jose Fonte around the hour mark and Van Gaal was full of praise for his goalkeeper and defence in general.

"It was a fantastic save. I think we did well defensively, apart from the final 15 minutes.

"Normally, you have to defend your lead, but we should not forget that we had a difficult Champions League game in midweek.

"Not many teams that play in the Champions League won this weekend."

