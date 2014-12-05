Martinez convinced Everton luck will change

An impressive UEFA Europa League campaign, which has seen unbeaten Everton secure top spot in Group H, has not been mirrored domestically.

Martinez's men, who drew 1-1 with struggling Hull City on Wednesday, have won just once in their last five top-flight games, leaving them in the bottom half ahead of Saturday's trip to Manchester City.

But the Spaniard believes his side have deserved more for their efforts and is confident of getting back to winning ways soon.

"The truth is this season has been intense," he said. "It has been good in the way because we have been tested over the first part of the season and I believe that will help us in the second half of the campaign.

"Have we got the points we deserved? Probably not, but we need to address that. We are disappointed to have had draws where we should have won and we feel if we do the right things we will get the rewards.

"We need to be a bit more aware of the performances and at certain moments of the game we need to control the ball better and sharpen up our performance and once we do that it will help us get those wins."

Everton have not won at the Etihad Stadium since 2010, and Martinez claims City are back at their best after four successive wins in all competitions.

He is particularly wary of Sergio Aguero after the Argentina striker took his goal tally to 14 in the league with a double against Sunderland on Wednesday.

"He is a phenomenal talent and can single-handedly win a game," he added. "We will have to be very aware because City are playing their best football.

"They have got a good feeling from the Bayern Munich game. You saw a real change in their confidence and they playing with flair and swagger and could be one of the hardest teams to face in the Premier League at the moment, as well as Chelsea."