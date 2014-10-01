Martinez does his homework on Krasnodar

The sides meet in Russia for their second UEFA Europa League tie in Group H, with Eto'o and McGeady able to feature on their return to the country.

McGeady previously played for Spartak Moscow, while Eto'o featured for Anzhi Makhachkala and Martinez has sought to tap into their knowledge as Everton seek to make it two wins from two in the competition.

With advice from the pair, Martinez feels confident Everton can pick up maximum points from a potentially tricky away tie.

"I have been impressed with how they play. Their draw with Lille made everyone take notice," Martinez said of his side's Russian opponents.

"We are not going to underestimate the game. The insight from Aiden and Samuel has helped us prepare.

"We want to enjoy our first trip to Russia and show what we are as a club and a team."

Martinez will be without James McCarthy, Sylvain Distin, Seamus Coleman and Kevin Mirallas due to injuries.

The Spaniard is awaiting further scans on Mirallas' right hamstring, after the Belgian was forced off during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Merseyside rivals Liverpool.

"Kevin has had a couple of scans but at the moment it is a bit too early because of the inflammation in the area - [it] doesn't give us the real extent," Martinez continued.

"Clearly it is an injury that is going to keep him out for a while. It’s the tendon of his hamstring and in the next 48 hours we will get the clear diagnosis."