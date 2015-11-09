Martinez does not fear potential Stones exit

Everton boss Roberto Martinez says he does not fear transfer bids for John Stones in January.

England centre-back Stones has been the subject of long-term links to ailing Premier League champions Chelsea, who had multiple offers for the 21-year-old rejected in the last window.

And with Jose Mourinho's side enduring an abysmal start to the season, suggestions of a renewal in their interest ahead of the January transfer window have developed.

However, Martinez said: "That is modern football. You don't fear that situation - what you fear is when you have to sell players to balance the books.

"That is the real problem as a manager, when the chairman or owner of the club says we need to cash in on two or three players. That is not the situation at Everton.

"We have a very strong day-to-day running of the club. The chairman has been incredible in that respect.

"Any decision we make is for the benefit of the club and squad going forward. That does not mean we will sell every player or keep every player.

"We will make the right decisions that ultimately will benefit of the squad."