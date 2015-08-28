Martinez insists Stones in perfect environment at Everton

Everton manager Roberto Martinez insists John Stones is in the perfect environment to move on from his transfer saga and also revealed that Ramiro Funes Mori and Leandro Rodriguez are poised to complete transfers to the club.

Chairman Bill Kenwright confirmed on Thursday that Everton had rejected a transfer request from defender Stones, who has reportedly been the subject of three bids from Premier League champions Chelsea.

Stones will now have to focus on Saturday's visit to Tottenham and Martinez has no concerns over his readiness to feature in that clash at White Hart Lane following an emotional week for the 21-year-old.

"He will be [ready to play]. He's in the perfect environment," Martinez said. "The chairman was really strong, John knows where he is. We are the perfect environment and the perfect place for John.

"The way to protect each other is just to focus on the next game, on the importance of the three points. Forget about the speculation, forget about the transfer. Nothing is going to happen, so everyone can relax.

"We have our own plans and our own path to develop John. He's only 21, he's got loads in front of him. There's loads more to come, he's part of a very, very talented young group. He's in the perfect environment and he's going to understand where we are.

"What we want now is a bit of stability and the quicker we get a bit of normality. That will be better for everyone."

Asked about the imminent signings of River Plate defender Mori and River Plate Montevideo forward Rodriguez, Martinez added: "We're really, really excited. Ramiro was in the building yesterday. We hope we're going to complete the deal sometime today [Friday].

"Ramiro is a phenomenal addition if we can close it. He speaks perfect English, he's ready to settle in and desperate to be part of the group.

"Leandro is going to be announced later today. [He's] somebody that can produce a goal out of nothing. His goalscoring record is quite impressive for a young man."