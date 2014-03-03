Martinez keen to make loan deals permanent

The Spaniard brought in Gareth Barry, Gerard Deulofeu and Romelu Lukaku on loan from Manchester City, Barcelona and Chelsea respectively for the 2013-14 campaign, and he believes it would be "great" to make the trio's temporary deals permanent.

All three have impressed - Lukaku is the club's leading scorer with 10 Premier League goals - and Martinez is keen to keep them, but has insisted that he will have no hesitation in dipping back into the loan market again next term if he is unable to sign them again.

"All I want for the boys that we have on loan is that they have an incredible experience as players," Martinez said.

"Some of the young ones just to develop, Gareth (Barry) just to have a real enjoyment and create memories for the future.

"The loan market is very important for us.

"If we can keep those players great, if not then we will have to use the loan market again."