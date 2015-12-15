Martinez not expecting Stones to depart in January

Roberto Martinez is not expecting any players to leave Everton in January, despite ongoing links between John Stones and Chelsea.

The Merseyside club refused multiple bids from the beleaguered Premier League champions for 21-year-old in the previous transfer window, and their manager insists there will be no departures next month.

Martinez will only enter the transfer market in order to move on any unsatisfied players, not to let his top players leave.

"It doesn't matter if a club comes in. We created a squad during the summer to see how far we could go over the season. January doesn't come into consideration," Martinez said.

"We'll never lose anyone in January, unless it's somebody who hasn't been playing and we need to find a solution. If he's a top performer, it's not even a consideration.

"When you are right in the middle of a season, I think players understand that you can't sell someone if you can't replace him.

"I think the uncertainty comes in the summer, where everyone speaks about possibilities. That's where there's a constant debate and talk.

"January is a window to solve problems with players who are not featuring as often as they feel they should, or to bring in players from a lower league to give them an opportunity."