Martinez prepared for hectic Everton schedule

After leading the club to a fifth-place finish in his first campaign on Merseyside, Martinez has already begun preparations for 2014-15 and the task of juggling the Premier League and UEFA Europa League.

Everton will go straight into the group stages of Europe's secondary club competition, meaning they face a minimum of six additional fixtures compared to last season.

Martinez is not complaining, though, and says his squad will "embrace" the challenge.

"I think we are ready for it," the Spaniard told Everton's official website.

"I am aware of the demands and I think it's important that we are aware - but that's what we wanted.

"We do want to put ourselves under massive pressure in terms of performing week in week out in every competition that we are involved in.

"We need to build on that (last season) and the best possible way is pushing ourselves even further, and to do that you need the European challenge."