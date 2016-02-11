Martinez rubbishes Jagielka exit talk

Roberto Martinez has dismissed reports Everton captain Phil Jagielka could be the next player lured to China.

After the likes of Ramires, Alex Teixeira and Jackson Martinez were snapped up by Chinese Super League clubs, Jagielka has become a surprise candidate to join them.

The 33-year-old has been plagued by a knee injury this season as Everton have seen their campaign stutter, Martinez's side sitting eighth with 13 games to go – 12 points off the top four.

"We are not in a situation to lose any players and Phil Jagielka is our club captain," the Spaniard told a media conference. "He has been [playing] at a good level and there is no substance in that rumour.

"I can guarantee you that no-one is going to leave between now and the end of the season, unless it's on a loan period to the Championship for a player we feel needs playing time.

"Any speculation is a waste of time."

Martinez also cooled talk of a takeover at the club, suggesting owner Bill Kenwright remains committed to the Goodison Park outfit.

He added: "There is nothing to announce. We are in a position of having a really exciting future. We have an incredible chairman who cares and loves the football club.

"I can guarantee every fan that the future is strong and very exciting. At the moment it is just speculation and nothing we can comment on."