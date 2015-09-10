Martinez unmoved by Stones clause talk

Everton manager Roberto Martinez refused to discuss the prospect that Chelsea's pursuit of John Stones has led to the defender requesting a buy-out clause in any new contract.

Chelsea were unsuccessful in their attempts to land the England international with reports suggesting Everton could seek to ward off further interest by offering Stones a new deal at Goodison Park.

"Any backlash from transfer window, I'm not going to entertain," he told reporters.

"Every player that represents Everton needs looking after and understanding. We need to look after the human as well as the footballer. Our best interests are to develop John to continue being a very important player for us - not just John but every single player.

"He has been performing on a very, very good level. John has gone from strength to strength in a period of high pressure. He has taken the support of everyone and you have seen him perform for England in a very natural manner.

"That is a sign of the calibre of the player. Our interest is to look after every player who represents this phenomenal football club. We are going to look after the human being as well as the footballer.

"We will carry on developing John to allow him to be an important player for us."

Keeping Stones on Merseyside was perhaps the highlight of Everton's window, while Aaron Lennon also secured a deadline-day return to Merseyside after last season's successful loan spell.

However, the timing of the transfer window continues to irk the Spaniard, who added: "There are moments when you can't replace players.

"It's quite damaging for a club to lose important players at important times of the season. That's why I feel it's about time we look into it.

"Maybe we'll have to be pioneers and be the ones who do something about it. It affects football all over the world. It's a time now to help the players and clubs and give clarity.

"We're putting a vision and a project together. I’m just expressing my own experience. We are clear in our strategy - a young team, with young players given a big role. That continuity is paramount for what we want to achieve.

"From window to window we make progress. At the end of each window we end with a squad that is stronger than when we started with and we want to continue."