Mason fitness boost for Spurs ahead of Anderlecht clash

Ryan Mason will return to Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham squad when they travel to Anderlecht in the Europa League on Thursday after returning from an injury lay-off.

The midfielder has not featured since mid-September, when he picked up a knee problem after scoring the winner at Sunderland.

Although he is unlikely to start against the Belgian side in the Group J clash, the 24-year-old is expected to be named amongst the substitutes as Tottenham look to continue their unbeaten Europa League campaign.

Tottenham will be without attacking threats Son Heung-min, Nacer Chadli and Nabil Bentaleb, although forward Clinton N'Jie could be a suitable replacement.

"Mason is in the squad for [the game at Anderlecht] and maybe Sunday [at AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League]," confirmed head coach Pochettino.

"Maybe he will not play many minutes, but he is with us. Nabil Bentaleb is not in the squad, but he is close and so is Sonny and Tom Carroll.

"Both Son and Chadli are out with injuries and we have [Harry] Kane and Clinton N'Jie available."