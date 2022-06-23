‘Massive asset’ Jed Wallace signs for West Brom from Millwall

West Brom have announced the signing of winger Jed Wallace on a four-year deal.

The 28-year-old joins the club from Sky Bet Championship rivals Millwall, where across 210 appearances for the Lions he scored 37 goals and provided 39 assists.

Wallace is the Baggies’ second signing of the summer, joining midfielder John Swift in moving to the Hawthorns.

Boss Steve Bruce told the club website: “Jed will be a massive asset to our team, and I’m absolutely delighted to get him through the door.

“He is somebody who I’ve admired for a long time and have tried to sign before. He’s got pace, power, penetration in the final third and, above all, is a top pro.

“To have secured our two primary targets in Jed and John Swift is terrific, and to get these deals both done before the squad return for pre-season is testament to the hard work being done behind the scenes by Ron Gourlay and the recruitment team.”